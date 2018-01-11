Miami Beach commissioner accused of sexual battery

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach commissioner Ricky Arriola is under investigation for sexual battery.

A woman has accused Arriola of raping her, and now the State Attorney’s Office is investigating.

The commissioner has since released a statement that says, “There is zero truth to the complaint in question. I was on a first date with a woman who I met on an online dating site. I felt that she had too much to drink over dinner, and she was intoxicated, so I believed that the best thing to do was end the date and go home. She was upset with my decision, but I knew this was the right thing to do. Multiple witnesses who saw us that evening can confirm this sequence of events.”

