Metromover back in service after fatal accident

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Metromover is back on track after an accident that injured one worker and killed another in Downtown Miami.

The inner loop that runs through parts of Downtown Miami was back in service, early Thursday morning.

Early Wednesday morning, a rail car crashed into a construction lift with two workers on it at the Government Center station stop.

One worker was left dangling from the edge while another plunged to the ground.

Both were taken to the hospital where one of the victims died.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.