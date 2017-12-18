Mayor resigns after illegal disabled parking placard bust

DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) — The mayor of a small Florida town arrested for using dead peoples’ disabled parking permits to park at city hall has resigned.

The Bradenton Herald reports that Teresa Bradley resigned and was given six-months of probation as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

Bradley pleaded no contest to unlawful use of a handicap placard, a misdemeanor.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says the 60-year-old former mayor was not registered to use a disabled placard but was parking in the designated spots at Davenport’s city hall.

She was found to have two of the placards, both of which belonged to people who had died.

Sheriff Grady Judd said elected officials are expected to set a good example.

