Marooned manatees rescued in Florida beach

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WSVN) – Rescuers and sunbathers came to the rescue of three manatees after they were stranded on Clearwater Beach.

The helpless sea cows were stuck on shore, Wednesday afternoon, but beachgoers and firefighters worked together to give them a helpful nudge, pushing the massive marine mammals back into the water.

All three eventually swam out to sea.

Wildlife experts said the group likely came to shore because it’s mating season.

