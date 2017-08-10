Man threatens gas station employee with axe

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for an armed subject who threatened a South Florida gas station clerk with an axe.

Police said a man entered a Miramar 7-Eleven near Hiatus Road and Pembroke Road, Aug. 5, to buy cigarettes. He soon became aggressive when the clerk asked for his ID.

The clerk said the man stormed out and returned with an axe.

After the subject’s friend calmed him down, both left in a white truck.

If you have any information on the armed subject, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

