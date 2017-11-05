MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was caught in camera sneaking past a security checkpoint at Miami International Airport, Saturday, leading to some trouble on the tarmac.

Surveillance video captured the man sneaking his way through a baggage carousel of the empty security checkpoint at the American Airlines concourse.

External surveillance footage shows the man sprinting around on the runway shortly after — with a group of employees close on his tail.

They were eventually they were able to take him down, but how he managed to make his way to the restricted area has sparked an investigation.

Miami-Dade Police have yet to confirm whether he was a passenger or an employee.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.