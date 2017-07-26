Man robs store, attacks clerk, carjacks worker in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a man violently robbing a Fort Lauderdale business, July 20.

Video shows the clerk being forced to empty the register at the Stop Fast Food Store in Fort Lauderdale after the subject struck him in the head with a gun.

Once outside, police said the subject carjacked a worker and stole his truck.

Police were later able to find the truck.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the subject, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

