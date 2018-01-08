Man injured in shooting near Fort Lauderdale

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A man was injured after shots were fired in unincorporated Central Broward, near Fort Lauderdale, Monday afternoon.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene in a residential neighborhood along the 2700 block of Northwest 14th Street. They have set up a perimeter in the area.

Skyforce HD hovered above the football field at nearby Dillard High School as paramedics airlifted one victim to Broward Health Medical Center.

The circumstances of the shooting are not yet clear.

The shooter remains at large.

