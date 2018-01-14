Man in critical condition after shooting in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Lauderhill, Sunday morning.

Police responded to a call about a shooting in the area of 4950 NW 15th Ct., at around 6 a.m.

One man was shot and had multple wounds, according to police.

He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he is now in critical condition.

Officials said there are no suspects at this time.

This shooting remains under investigation.

