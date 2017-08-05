Man hospitalized after Lauderhill nightclub shooting

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire broke out in a Lauderhill nightclub, early Saturday morning.

According to police, shots were fired at Club 54 near West Broward Boulevard and Southwest 31st Avenue, around 3 a.m.

When police arrived on scene, people were running out of the nightclub.

According to officials, one adult male victim was taken to Broward General Hospital before police arrived on scene. The victim’s status is currently unknown.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.