Man gunned down in Miami, shooter at large

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a shooter, after a man was gunned down inside his vehicle in a Miami neighborhood.

According to witnesses, the shooting happened just after midnight, Wednesday, along Southwest 27th Lane and 37th Avenue.

Surveillance cameras in the area captured the shooter taking aim at a black car and firing his weapon several times.

Police said the gunshots caused the victim to crash into a light pole. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The black Honda had multiple bullet holes and was towed away from the scene with a yellow tarp covering the driver’s side.

Miami Police said the victim was between 25 and 26-years-old. His identity has not yet been released.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

