Man caught on camera putting stolen goods in pants at 7-Eleven

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a shoplifter who stuffed products down his pants at a convenience store.

Surveillance video showed a man casually walking around the 7-Eleven store near 81st Street and West McNab Road when he started to grab items and put them in his pants.

At point, he stopped to grab a drink from the refrigerator, drank it, then grabbed other things as he walked out with his stolen stash.

According to officials, the robbery happened in North Lauderdale 10 days ago.

If you recognize him, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

