Man arrested after photos of children in swimsuits found on cellphone

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man wanted on sex crime charges in Germany was arrested in Broward County after, authorities said, photos of children in various states of undress, apparently taken at a beachside play area in Pompano Beach, were found on his cellphone.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives had been investigating 55-year-old Patrick Brogie for several weeks after someone tipped them off, saying that he had child pornography on his cellphone.

Investigators said Brogie would often come to the beachside park, located near A1A, specifically to the area called a “splash pad,” and he would take out his cellphone camera.

“Part of the evidence that we were able to obtain from his cellphone were actual images of young girls between the ages of 3 and 6, in their bathing suits, as they were playing in the splash pad,” said BSO spokesperson Keyla Concepcion. “Their buttocks area, oftentimes as they were bending down.”

“I’m glad they got him,” said a parent who takes his family to the play area. “It’s freaking ridiculous, because we come out here all the time just to have a good time, and it really takes away from the joy of the beach.”

Investigators said they also found searches on his cellphone with phrases like “kids bare naked,” “nude preteen girls,” “little girls in underwear” and “kids swimming nude.”

Beachgoers in Pompano Beach were shocked by the allegations. “You think you come to the beach to have a good time, and you thin you’re safe, but I think that’s just disgusting,” said one woman.

“Sexualized little kids, it’s, like, insane,” said another beachgoer.

“I’m surprised, but at the same, I think it’s everywhere,” said one man. “I think there’s no escaping it.”

“It’s really easy to take pictures with your phone these days,” said one woman. “It looks like you’re just taking a picture of yourself. It’s really scary.”

As it turns out, Brogie has an active warrant in Germany for sexual abuse of a child. BSO is currently working with German authorities to see how they are going to handle the charges he is facing overseas.

Concepcion said deputies found Brogie “sitting on a towel, in front of the splash pad, looking at these young children.”

Brogie is currently being held at the Broward County Jail on a $100,000 bail.

If you believe you may have encountered Brogie, or have any information that could help investigators, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

