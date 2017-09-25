Man arrested after fatal shooting in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after, police said, he shot and killed another man in Southwest Miami-Dade, Monday morning.

According to officials, 60-year-old Clarence Williams shot and killed the man inside a home they shared, located along Southwest 102nd Avenue and Fern Street.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from some sort of argument.

The victim died on the scene. He would have celebrated his 40th birthday on Tuesday.

