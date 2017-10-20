Loved ones honor fallen army sergeant at wake in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Family and friends are saying their final goodbyes at a viewing for a South Florida man who bravely fought for our country.

Many loved ones have begun to arrive to the viewing, expected to begin around 5 p.m., Friday. U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson will be honored for two days.

Law enforcement escorted the body to Christ the Rock Community Church in Cooper City.

His family and friends honored and remembered Johnson inside with a special service.

Johnson’s father spoke with 7News this week about the impact his son has made on those he knew.

“He was a role model,” said Johnson’s father, Terrance McGriff. “He meaned a lot. My other kids looked up to him.”

Johnson was given the name “Wheelie King” for his impressive bike tricks. He’s posted multiple videos of him riding on only one wheel through his neighborhood.

He met his wife, Myeshia, in his hometown and married her months after he joined the military in 2014. Johnson’s wife is now six months pregnant with their third child.

Johnson’s body arrived at Miami International Airport, Tuesday afternoon, where Myeshia had a moment to grieve.

His body was found two days after an ambush by ISIS in Niger, on Oct. 4. Johnson was one of four soldiers killed.

“He was telling me he loved me, and I was telling him I love him,” said Johnson’s sister Angela Ghent, “‘you know, be careful’ and not knowing that that was the last that I was actually going to talk to my brother.”

The service will run until about 8 p.m., Friday. On Saturday, the family will lay his body to rest after the funeral service.

