Local artist showcases talent by designing Carnaval Miami poster

CALLE OCHO, Fla. (WSVN) – A local artist inspired by his Cuban and Spanish roots has hit art featured on the official poster for Carnaval Miami.

Artist Alexander Mijares has his studio covered with artwork from wall-to-wall, which include paintings, sculptures and murals. “The sky is the limit,” said the artist. “I try to do everything.”

Mijares is drawing inspiration from his roots, creating the offical art for the Carnaval Miami poster. “I wanted to create a piece that when you saw it, it was almost like you were dancing with the piece,” said Mijares.

Upon receiving the phone call from Carnaval officials, Mijares said he was blown away because Carnaval Miami has been a part of his life.

“My first time around, I finished a piece and it just wasn’t Carnaval,” he said. “So, I went ahead and I did another one and this is what the piece came out to look like. I was super happy with it they were blown away by it, so it worked out perfect.”

As Mijares gets ready to showcase his work in a new way, he can only think of one event that compares: Being the poster artist for the Coconut Grove Arts Festival in 2014.

“To be able to have done that one and now do this one to me is just a huge honor,” he said. “Now, it’s just what’s next? I gotta find another big event.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.