Knaus Berry Farm considers limiting number of cinnamon rolls to alleviate long lines

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Their cinnamon rolls are so good that people are willing to wait in line for hours to get their hands on the sticky treats. Now Knaus Berry Farm in Homestead is considering limiting the amount of buns customers can purchase in an effort to make those lines go more quickly.

The seasonal farm and bakery posted to their Facebook page Thursday morning, soliciting opinions from their followers.

“In an effort to shorten the wait time and to service more people, we are CONSIDERING limiting the number of cinnamon rolls per purchase. What do you think would be a reasonable number of dozens to be limited?” they wrote.

Hundreds replied to the polarizing question, with some supporting the idea while others replied that they often brave the long lines to buy several dozen of the rolls at one time for friends and family who cannot make the trek to Homestead.

Management decided to take down the post due to the overwhelming response, but told 7News they were still considering the move.

The farm posted to their Instagram account earlier in the week, acknowledging the long waits for their fresh-baked goods by writing that they were “baking the buns as fast as we can. The first week of season 2017-18 was good! Thank you for your patience as the demand for the cinnamon rolls is high.”

It’s a wait many loyal South Floridians are willing to endure.

“Demand is high because they are sooooo worth it,” replied Instagram user vanebielovucic.

Another customer agreed, saying they were in line opening day this year.

“It was sooo worth standing in line for 3 hours opening day lol I’m all out and now I have to come back for more!!!!!” wrote user lanikm957.

Known throughout South Florida for their milkshakes, produce, cinnamon buns and other baked goods, the farm has been operating in Homestead since 1959.

According to their website, Knaus Berry Farm is typically open every November through mid-April, during the Redland farming season in Miami-Dade.

