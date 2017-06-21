Kitten rescued in Deerfield Beach, taken to animal hospital

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A kitten found in a car was rescued, Wednesday, in Deerfield Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue, a 4 to 6-week-old kitten was found in a car parked at a Bank of America, near 1000 S. Federal Highway. The owner, Yolando, was grateful that fire rescue officials were able to rescue the kitten.

BSO officer Mike Jachles tweeted that the kitten was hungry when they brought her to Hillsboro Beach Animal Hospital.

The kitten is currently being cared for by animal hospital officials.

