Kendall Motors teams up with Habitat for Humanity for sponsored home

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two organizations teamed up give a Homestead family a new home.

Kendall Motors collaborated with Habitat for Humanity for the auto company’s first sponsored house.

Volunteers dedicated the home to residents after painting and planting landscaping throughout the day.

WSVN is a proud sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

If you’d like to help, call the Habitat Broward branch at 954-396-3030 or the Habitat Miami-Dade branch at 305-634-3628.

