Juvenile goes missing in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A juvenile has gone missing in Miramar, and police are asking for the public’s help.
According to Miramar Police in a tweet, the missing juvenile is Wideline Nemours, who stands 5-feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds.
Police said Nemours was last seen Friday night at 11:30 p.m.
If you have any information on this missing person, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS
