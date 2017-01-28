Juvenile goes missing in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A juvenile has gone missing in Miramar, and police are asking for the public’s help.

According to Miramar Police in a tweet, the missing juvenile is Wideline Nemours, who stands 5-feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Police said Nemours was last seen Friday night at 11:30 p.m.

If you have any information on this missing person, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS

