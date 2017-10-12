Irma relief program causes long lines across Miami-Dade, Broward counties

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of families lined up at a South Florida park as organizations continue to offer relief for Irma victims.

7Skyforce HD flew over one food distribution center at Miami-Dade College North Campus, where the line stretched for several miles. Organizations will continue to provide relief through the weekend for those who lost food due to power outages.

The Florida Department of Children and Families and United States Department of Agriculture partnered to create the “Florida Disaster Food Assistance Program.”

At MDC North Campus, people waited in line for hours to register and obtain an access card with funds used for food.

“I lost work for a couple of days,” said Miami-Dade resident Betty de los Santos, “so you need to put all that stuff back, and I had to throw everything out.”

“I lost power for about two weeks and food in my house,” said Miami-Dade resident Lamar McMullen, “so it’s actually a blessing that we’re getting free food like this.”

In Broward County, some locations, like C.B. Smith Park, have begun to host the same registration event. Traffic in the area has even been affected due to the long lines.

To qualify, those registering must be either a resident of Miami-Dade or Broward counties, and they cannot already be on a food assistance program.

Lines across both counties are expected to close at 3 p.m., but the program will run until Sunday.

There are several sites in South Florida:

Miami-Dade

Tropical Park, 7900 S.W. 40th St.

Miami-Dade College North Campus, 11380 N.W. 27th Ave.

South Dade Government Center, 10710 S.W. 211th St.

Amelia Earhart Park, 451 E. 56th St.

Broward

C.B. Smith Park, 900 N. Flamingo Road

Central Broward Regional Park, 3801 W. Sunrise Blvd.

Quiet Waters Park, 401 S. Powerline Road

For a further list of locations, click here.

