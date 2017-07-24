KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a dream come true for a special teen from Indiana who got to go on a fishing trip in the Florida Keys over the weekend.

The Kids Wish Network granted this wish-fulfilling holiday to 13-year-old Gregory Stepro, who suffers from a life-threatening condition where copper isn’t eliminated properly and instead accumulates in his organs.

The organization flew Stepro and his family to Key Largo for the ultimate deep sea adventure. It even included swimming with dolphins.

“It felt really good seeing dolphins,” said the teen.

“It’s been really awesome for him. He’s had a good time,” said his mother. “For anybody who has a sick kid, or knows someone who does, or you don’t, donating to a cause like this, it’s well worth it.”

Stepro caught a catfish but said he was really out to reel in a shark.

