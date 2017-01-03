Hundreds ride for cyclist killed in Weston hit-and-run

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - More than 200 people rode their bikes, Tuesday night, in honor of a cyclist killed in a hit-and-run in Weston over the weekend.

Family, friends and fellow bicyclists remembered Christopher Mohr, who was fatally struck from behind while cycling in the bike lane on State Road 84, one mile east of the Indian Trace intersection, at around 7:40 a.m. on New Year’s day. His widow Robin, said her husband was an avid bicyclist and rode the route that he was killed on often.

Many friends who rode 20 to 30 miles with Christopher every week did so again, this time with black ribbons pinned to their sleeves.

“He would’ve been here, he would never miss a ride,” said one rider.

Robin thanked the riders, many of whom were good friends with her husband. “This is amazing that people would take the time to do all of this,” she said, “and I just want to say thank you to them.”

RELATED: Weston family pleads for driver responsible for killing cyclist to come forward

Ken Namerow, Christopher’s father-in-law, said the number of riders who showed up was comforting. “The fact that everyone’s here is a real tribute to him and very comforting to us,” he said.

Chris Viera said he could’ve been in Christopher’s position. “Absolutely, absolutely, it hits home,” Viera said.

Members of the Levee Riders, a bike club Christopher was part of, rode behind Christopher’s son, Alex. “Just doing this for my dad,” Alex said. “Gonna go out there and ride hard and do what he wanted. I’m wearing his jersey and this is all for him.”

Marcos Paternoste, a Levee Rider, said the hit-and-run stuck with him. “It feels unreal,” he said, “I can’t stop thinking about it.”

Investigators said the motorist sped away after hitting Mohr Sunday night, and have yet to identify them.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have brought together evidence they collected from the scene of what they think are pieces of the vehicle responsible. BSO officials believe the pieces recovered are parts of the fender and the passenger-side windshield of an older, but no too old, white model car.

According to BSO, a car at least partially fitting that description was discovered at a nearby shopping center on Monday. However, investigators believe the driver is still out there unidentified.

“He needs to be brought to justice,” Alex said. “I don’t know how to do that.”

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.