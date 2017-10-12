Hundreds attend domestic violence rally at FNU

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida students held a rally, Thursday, aiming to “stop the violence.”

Hundreds attended the domestic and teenage dating violence rally at Florida National University in Hialeah.

The event taught kids how to report and respond when faced with violence from an intimate partner.

“A bunch of schools are here, so we can educate the kids on how to stay safe and how to avoid being a victim of teen dating violence. That’s what we’re doing this for,” said Rachel Tourgeman, director of community relations at FNU. “Florida National University wants to make sure that not one more death should be out there.”

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reports that one in three women and one in four men in the U.S. will experience domestic violence at some point in their lives.

