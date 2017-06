(WSVN) - A member of the 7News family, Howard Finkelstein was honored Friday afternoon.

Broward County Public Defender and “Help Me Howard” contributor received an award at the Broward County Courthouse for introducing the first mental health court in the country.

The award was given out on the 20th anniversary of the Broward Mental Health Court.

