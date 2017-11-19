SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a horse found trapped in a ditch in Southwest Miami-Dade, Sunday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the call after Edgar Santiago, an off-duty Homestead animal control officer, came across the mare in distress near Southwest 112th Street and 197th Avenue while hunting for pythons and called 911.

In a phone interview with 7News, Santiago said crews hoisted the animal from the ditch. “With one shot, they were able to have the horse lean on this, like, big plastic, so it wouldn’t scuff up or hurt itself, and slide her out of the water,” he said. “They got her — after like, 10, 15 minutes — got her to stand up and moved her out of the water.”

A Miami-Dade County veterinarian was on site and gave the horse a checkup. It’s slightly malnourished, but otherwise not suffering from any serious injuries.

Officials do not know where the mare came from.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.