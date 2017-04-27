Hollywood Police honor fallen officers

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police Department honored officers who have died in the line of duty, Thursday afternoon.

The department held the memorial service at their headquarters, paying tribute to six officers and a K-9.

Family members and fellow officers came together to remember them.

“Today’s about remembrance,” Chief Tomas Sanchez said. “It’s about honoring those people that have given selflessly, made the ultimate sacrifice — their lives — in the pursuit of justice, to protect us all.”

Today’s ceremony services included a flag presentation, gun salute and flyover.

