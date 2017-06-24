NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A national organization is taking steps to combat the growing HIV/AIDS epidemic in South Florida.

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation opened a new clinic in Liberty City, Saturday.

The event began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facility located near Northwest 54th Street and 15th Avenue. Organizers also offered free on-site testing.

The foundation’s Southern bureau chief said they are using their resources to do their part in helping prevent the spread of the virus. “HIV rates in Miami, and this area in particular, are at epidemic proportions,” said Michael Kahane, “so we’re trying to do our part controlling the epidemic by offering all services, regardless of ability to pay.”

The clinic is the seventh location in the county focused on educating and informing people of the dangers of HIV/AIDS and how to prevent it.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.