Hialeah police arrest suspected serial purse snatcher

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Police have arrested a man who they suspect may be behind two purse-snatchings.

Surveillance video shows the suspect, who police identified as 42-year-old Harold Jorde, targeting a woman outside of Renovation Beauty Salon, Wednesday morning.

Police said Jorde attacked the woman with a screwdriver and tried to steal her purse. The victim tried to fight back, but police said Jorde was able to get away in a gold Honda sedan.

Police later found the Honda, which they later discovered had been stolen on July 6.

Police also believe that Jorde may be connected to a similar purse snatching that took place last week, where a woman had her purse stolen outside a Miami Presidente.

Surveillance video of that incident showed the woman being dragged as she tried to fight for her purse.

“This guy’s a crack monster,” said Hialeah Police Sgt. Carl Zogby. “He can’t keep himself out of trouble, this Harold Jorde. Forty-two-years-old, just got out of prison after 20 years, a few months ago, and now he’s in trouble again for violating his probation, so he ain’t coming out anytime soon.”

Jorde is being held without bond and faces several charges.

