Hialeah man accused of ransacking 13 cars faces judge

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Hialeah man accused of ransacking thirteen cars faced a judge, Thursday.

Alejandro Gonzalez, 36, faces several charges, including burglary of an unoccupied structure.

Gonzalez was arrested after an officer spotted him attempting to burglarize a vehicle, Wednesday.

According to police, surveillance video captured Gonzalez ransacking the 13 vehicles parked outside D’Professional Collision Center, near West 16th Avenue and 40th Street in Hialeah.

