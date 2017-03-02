HHGregg closing 88 stores, cutting 1,500 jobs

(WSVN) - Electronics retailer HHGregg announced the closure of 88 stores Thursday.

“We are strategically exiting markets and stores that are not financially profitable for us,” Robert J. Riesbeck, hhgregg’s President and CEO, said in a statement. “This is a proactive decision to streamline our store footprint in the markets where we have been, and will continue to be, important to our customers, vendor partners and communities.”

The closures will leave the chain with 132 locations nationwide. About 1,500 jobs are expected to be eliminated as a result of the stores closing.

Three distribution and delivery centers, including one in Miami, will also be shut down.

Here is a list of South Florida locations that will be closed:

Broward:

Fort Lauderdale

Pembroke Pines

Plantation

Miami-Dade:

Aventura

Hialeah

Homestead

Kendall

Pinecrest

West Palm Beach:

Boca Raton

West Palm Beach

Wellington

