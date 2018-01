FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hazmat crews have responded to a possible acid spill in Fort Lauderdale, according to a tweet from Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

The incident occurred on 1500 S. State Road 7 at a water treatment plant.

