Habitat for Humanity builds homes for 5 Pompano Beach families

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Five South Florida families have a place to call home after Habitat for Humanity dedicated several homes to them in Pompano Beach.

“It feels amazing, absolutely amazing,” said new homeowner Tashawna Williams.

A dream home now belongs to Williams and her family.

“It’s been long. I applied seven times. You’re looking real surprised, yes seven times,” Williams said.

Saturday, Habitat for Humanity of Broward dedicated five homes, making 416 Habitat homes built to date in the county alone.

U.S. Congressman Ted Deutch quoted former President Jimmy Carter and his passion for helping families reach their goal of home ownership and financial stability.

“The great gift of Habitat for Humanity is that it offers us a way to reach out to fellow humans, who don’t have a decent place to live,” Deutch said. “In fact, it’s the best way I know.”

The homes built from the ground up now belong to four single mothers and single father of a 3-year-old little girl. He says the road to becoming a homeowner wasn’t easy.

“I can’t express it, it’s so wonderful, took me awhile,” the father said. “I never thought I’d be here.”

“It’s a joy to serve, it’s a privilege to serve,” said Habitat sponsor and board member Robert Taylor.

It’s the organizations many sponsors and countless volunteers helped make dreams a reality.

“It’s one of the most important things we do in our company,” Taylor said. “When you’re putting people in homes for the first time, it’s a foundational part of our society, our culture, and our country, and it’s a privilege and an honor to be able to serve Habitat.”

Now, this Pompano Beach homeowner has a message for families still hoping for a home of their own.

“Bottom line, do not give up. Never give up,” said Williams.

