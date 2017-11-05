Gunman arrested after KFC robbery ends in police shootout

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took a man into custody after, they said, he opened fire as he was fleeing the scene of a robbery at a fast food restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade, early Saturday morning.

According to investigators, 24-year-old Johnclif Pierre confronted employees leaving the KFC located at 30010 South Dixie Highway, at around 1 a.m. The gunman then ordered them to go back inside the restaurant and demanded money from them.

Police said the manager called the supervisor to get the code from the safe. The supervisor then dialed 911.

The alleged robber stayed inside the restaurant as officers arrived at the scene. Police said he then shot through a glass door and took off running.

Pierre was then confronted by an officer who discharged his firearm, but was not struck.

Police established a perimeter and apprehended the suspect was found and taken into custody in the area of Southwest 299th Street and Southwest 172nd Avenue.

Officials said Pierre and an officer were bitten by a K-9 while he was being taken into custody. They was transported to Jackson South Community Hospital.

The suspect did not sustain any gunshot wounds, and no other injuries were reported.

Pierre is facing several charges, including armed robbery and false imprisonment. He will be held without bond.

