Good Samaritans rescue man after car plunges into Sunrise canal

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Five good Samaritans didn’t hesitate to run to the aid of a man after his car plunged into a Sunrise canal, Wednesday morning.

According to Sunrise Police, a 50-year-old man was traveling eastbound on Oakland Park Boulevard, near Hiatus Road, when his car crashed into the canal.

Before local law enforcement was even notified, five good Samaritans who witnessed the incident dropped whatever they were doing to jump into the cold water and render aid to the man.

Pictures sent to 7News showed the man sitting in the driver’s seat of the sedan with his driver’s window lowered as good Samaritans pulled him out.

According to the driver, he “blacked out” or fell asleep at the wheel, which caused him to hit a median and lose control of the vehicle. He suffered no injuries and did not require transport to a hospital.

It is unknown if he suffered a medical condition at the time of the crash.

While his sedan is damaged, he is simply grateful for the five bystanders who helped pull him out safely. “They helped pull me out through the window,” he said. “It was very nice of them. The paramedics were really great, too.”

The car has since been removed from the water.

