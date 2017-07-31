PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A 12-year-old girl is dead following a weekend house fire in Florida.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that De’Anah East died after the early Sunday morning blaze.

Officials say the home was already engulfed in flames when Escambia County Fire Rescue responded. East was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.

Officials say the girl’s parents and 10-year-old sister escaped the home without injury.

The Florida State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. Officials say they found no evidence of a working smoke detector.

The home was a total loss.

