Get soft serve for free with McDonald’s and Uber Ice Cream’s new collab

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami’s getting cool for the summer with the help of McDonald’s and Uber Ice Cream.

Although Miami is in a constant state of summer, the season is slowly coming to an end. Thankfully, we get one last hoorah because some free ice cream may be coming straight to your front door.

How? Uber is partnering up with McDonald’s to bring a sweet treat and all you have to do is use the ride-sharing app, select “ice cream” and get matched with an Uber Ice Cream Truck, according to a press release.

If you’re matched, Uber will send an ice cream truck your way to enjoy with friends. At each delivery, the company is giving away one limited edition collectible ice cream cone that lets you become the king (or queen) of ice cream. Well, not exactly, but you’ll feel like royalty because with each cone, you can unlock a free McDonald’s soft serve at select restaurant locations across Miami every Friday, until Sept. 22.

It’s the deal that just keeps giving! If that’s not the best way to end the week, we don’t know what is.

Uber Ice Cream is only available in 10 cities across the country including Miami, L.A., New York City and Boston.

So if you can’t contain your excitement, it’s OK. Go ahead and scream …. for ice cream.

