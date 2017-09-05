Gas Stations with Backup Power

[FILE] An unidentified person pumps gas into their vehicle

In the event of power loss below you will find a list of gas stations that are equipped with backup power (generators).

Miami-Dade County:

Click Here to open Full Screen

Macmillian Oil Company Of Florida Inc. 2955 E 11th Ave. Hialeah 33013

Sunshine Chevron 5485 Palm Ave. Hialeah 33013

Sunshine #30028 1598 W 68th St. Hialeah 33014

Citgo 2290 W 84th St. Hialeah 33016

Hialeah Gardens Shell 8010 Hialeah Gardens Blvd. Hialeah 33016

Mobil On The Run 6800 W 24th Ave. Hialeah 33016

U Gas Quality Fuel 7950 W 28th Ave. Hialeah 33016

Murphy USA #6507 9203 NW 77th Ave. Hialeah Gardens 33016

U‐GASS Okeechobee 11601 W Okeechobee Rd Hialeah Gardens 33016

R O Okeechobee ‐ Citgo 13899 W Okeechobee Rd Hialeah Gardens 33018

Racetrac #261 1955 Ne 8th St. Homestead 33030

Tom Thumb Food Store #127 18400 SW 177th Ave. Homestead 33031

Dion Oil Quik Mart #15 Mobil 26929 S Dixie Hwy Homestead 33032

Bhuiyan Citgo 29595 S. Dixie Hwy Homestead 33033

Campbell Drive Chevron 801 Ne 43rd Ave. Homestead 33033

Glades Country Market ‐ Shell 17695 SW 272nd St. Homestead 33033

Dions Quik Mart #12 ‐ Mobile 16 N Krome Ave. Florida City 33034

Race Day Gas 961 W Palm Dr Florida City 33034

Shell ‐ Gateway 10 Se 1St. Ave. Homestead 33034

Racetrac #2356 14201 NW 57Ave. Miami 33054

Race‐Way 19851 NW 57 Ave. 33055

Racetrac #112 20696 NW 27th Ave. Miami 33056

Racetrac #555 17021 NW 27th Ave. Miami 33056

Alex Elecric Inc. Bp 8200 NW 25th St. Miami 33122

Bay Point Oil Inc ‐ Shell 3601 Biscayne Blvd Miami 33137

Braman Car Care Center LLC ‐ Shell 2010 Ne 2nd Ave. Miami 33137

Texaco Food Mart 2 Ne 79th St. Miami 33138

Amerika 3080 NW 54th St. Miami 33142

Maximo Invest.Ment Inc ‐ Chevron 8645 SW 72nd St. Miami 33143

79th Street Valero 1300 NW 79th St. Miami 33147

Fl Petrolium Inc ‐ Chevron 3251 NW 103rd St. Miami 33147

Chevron 1176 NW 79th St. Miami 33150

Dade Corners Travel Plaza 16650 NW 27th Ave. Miami 33154

Marlin U‐Gas 10700 SW 186 St. Cutler Bay 33157

Shell ‐Licum Intl 18600 S Dixie Hwy Cutler Bay 33157

Eureka Racetrac #567 11180 Eureka Dr Miami 33157

Shell‐Ama 11690 Quail Roost. Dr Miami 33157

Doral Service Center ‐ Shell 7900 NW 36th St. Doral 33166

Shell ‐ Rodriguez 7201 NW 36th St. Miami 33166

Valero #36 4801 NW 36 Street Miami Spring 33166

BP Amoco #13526 2755 NW 119th St. Miami 33167

NW 27th Ave. Station ‐ Valero 11301 NW 27 Ave Miami 33167

Caraf Oil 13705 NW 7 Ave. North Miami 33168

Raceway #740 18302 NW 7th Ave. Miami 33169

Krome Sunoco 26400 SW 177th Ave. Homestead 33170

Rnc Invest.Ment ‐ Shell 8701 NW 13th Ter Miami 33172

College Park Shell 10998 SW 104th St. Miami 33176

Sierra Oil & Retail Center ‐ Shell 11600 Bethune Dr Miami 33176

7 Eleven Inc. ‐ BP 1550 Ives Dairy Rd North Miami Beach 33179

Hess 19880 NW 27th Ave. Miami 33180

Hess #09566 11401 Biscayne Blvd North Miami 33181

Cost.Co Wholesale #1023 13450 SW 120th Street Miami 33186

Snapper Creek Service Plaza Mm 19 Florida’s Turnpike Miami 33186

Cutler Ridge Shell 20195 S Dixie Hwy Miami 33189

Seven Streets Holding Inc / Dade Corner 17696 SW 8th St. Miami 33194

Chevron #200188 15698 SW 88th St. Miami 33196

Broward County:

Click Here to open Full Screen

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.