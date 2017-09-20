Gas station customer shot during attempted robbery

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A gas station customer was shot while filling up his tank in Fort Lauderdale and now the clerk is telling the tale.

The victim, Jose Ortiz, was shot as he tried to fight off an armed robber at the Citgo Gas Station located at 6063 Northwest 31st Avenue.

He, like many others, were filling up their gas tank in preparation for Hurricane Irma on Sept. 5. The victim was then taken advantage of in the midst of the rush for the storm and Fort Lauderdale Police are searching for the shooters.

Surveillance cameras captured one of the subjects as he walked into the gas station and does business with the cashier before leaving to apparently pump gas. He parked his gray sedan at a pump and that’s when Ortiz, wearing a gold chain, walked to his parked car at the pump.

“He’s my very good customer,” said clerk Shafaq Ahmed. “He always comes in here and talks, very nice. He’s a very nice man.”

Cameras outside showed the subject and his accomplice approach Ortiz. One of them tried to grab Ortiz’s chain and when he resisted, they began to fight.

“A couple young people come up, trying to snatch his gold off his neck. He put up a struggle,” said customer Albert Pfundstein. “They shot him, they took off running. One of the waitresses from JJ Cafe saw the commotion, heard the commotion. She ran outside, wrapped a towel around this guy’s leg. Even though he got shot in the leg, he was still pumping gas because he wanted to make sure the tank was full ’cause of the hurricane coming.”

Ahmed said that her long-time customer has not returned since that day. “It’s scary,” she said.

If you have any information on who those subjects are, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

