Gas line ruptures in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. (WSVN) – A gas line ruptured, Thursday morning, in Pembroke Park.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units, including hazmat, were on the scene near the 3100 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

The gas line ruptured shortly after 10:20 a.m. and, according to BSO Fire Rescue, it was capped. about 30 minutes from when the units arrived.

An eastbound lane in the area was shut down while crews were on the scene, but it has since reopened.

