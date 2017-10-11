Gainesville doctor to patient: ‘Get the [expletive] out of my office’

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) – A Gainesville doctor is under criminal investigation after he was caught on video spewing expletives toward a patient, telling the patient to “Get the [expletive] out of my office.”

According to Fox 30, Jessica Stipe posted a video to Facebook of her inside the waiting room of Dr. Peter Gallogly’s office, Gainesville After Hours Clinic. Stipe wrote in her Facebook post, “I’m severely sick and came to Gainesville after hours with a 6:30 appointment. By 7:45 was not seen still in severe pain and throwing up in the trash can.”

Warning: this video may contain language inappropriate for some audiences

Stipe added that the clinic had her take a urine sample but she had yet to be seen by Gallogly. After waiting for over an hour, Stipe said she just wanted to get her co-pay back and go to another doctor’s office.

Gallogly began raising his voice and said, “If you go to CareSpot, you’re waiting for three hours. Go to the ER and wait for nine hours. Get the [expletive] out of my office.”

Stipe’s daughter recorded video on her cell phone of the incident. Once Gallogly realized he was being recorded, the video shows him appearing to shove her and taking her phone away.

The Gainesville Sun reports that Gainesville Police have placed Gallogly under criminal investigation.

The clinic has yet to respond to questions, Fox 30 reported.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.