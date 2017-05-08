Frost Science Museum officially opens in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The new and improved Frost Science Museum opened its doors, Monday, to the public.

Hundreds of people lined up outside the museum, which is 250,000 square feet, for its grand opening. “I can’t believe that Miami has this now,” said a woman attending the museum’s first day.

Some said that this is unlike anything they have ever seen in Miami. “We would come by here, and I was like, ‘Oh, what is that,'” said a boy who attended the grand opening. “Now that I’m finally here, I’m like, ‘Wow, it’s so amazing.'”

The Frost Museum hosts attractions that explore Florida’s waters to an exhibit that’s out of this world. “We love to see things grow,” said a man in attendance. “We like to see things advance, and especially we like to see knowledge advance.”

Sharks and stingrays can be seen circling around in an aquarium, while paper airplanes soar through the sky. “It’s amazing,” said an unnamed man. “I like it. I enjoy a lot of it.”

“It is massive,” exclaimed another woman, “and different things on each level. I mean, I can’t wait to see the planetarium show.”

At one exhibit, all you need to blast a rocket into the air is to push a button.

“Oh, I think it’s fabulous,” said a woman. “I love the planetarium, the aquarium. It looks very interesting and educational for the kids.”

The museum is reaching out to the community and offered the first 100 people who showed up free memberships for the year. “It’s pretty neat,” said a museumgoer. “It’s pretty nice. Now, I can get here with my family and stuff. It’s pretty nice.”

The Frost Museum experience is aided by its partnerships with Miami-Dade Schools and even the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.

“I think we’re going to be able to learn everything throughout the year,” said a man, “so I’m really excited about it.”

