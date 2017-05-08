HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida veterinarians are proving to be a sight for dog eyes.

The VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital and Animal Eye Guys worked together to provide free eye exams for everyone’s favorite four-legged friends, Sunday.

Owners could bring their service dogs to the animal hospital, located near Hollywood Boulevard and Interstate 95.

Keep your eyes peeled for coverage of the 2017 VCAHAH and Animal Eye Guys Hollywood Service Animal's Free Eye… https://t.co/aoGHBSpMo4 — VCA Hollywood A.H. (@The_HAH) May 7, 2017

Veterinarian ophthalmologist Rob Swinger administered the eye exams. “What we’re doing is exams for service dog animals. Once a year, during the month of May, the [American] College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists get together and try to do free exams for any working service animal.”

TY @AnimalEyeGuys for your dedication to providing free eye exams for our therapy dogs & @The_HAH for hosting. pic.twitter.com/TMpkvQtMCF — HumaneBrowardAAT (@AATHSBC) May 8, 2017

The exams are available to all working service dogs in the area.

