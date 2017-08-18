Former Miami Dolphin hosts giveaway for returning students

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A former NFL player treated some South Florida students to a shopping spree.

Former Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Vernon Carey gave 32 Miami-Dade public school students new shoes for the academic year.

Other former Dolphins players also joined in on the fun at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Aventura.

Carey said it’s a great way to give back to the community.

“This is like a touch of love — giving back to the community, helping everybody,” said Carey. “It doesn’t matter your skin color or whatever your race. It’s just giving back to your community and love everybody.”

“It’s nice, and I’m thankful for them to give us shoes because some people don’t have money and really helps them out,” said student Trinity Davis.

Each student received a $170 gift card.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.