Former after-school worker pleads guilty to trying to recruit teens for sex

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A former after-school worker has pleaded guilty to trying to lure teens into having sex with him.

Roosevelt Miller pleaded guilty to several charges of using a cellphone to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Prosecutors said the 20-year-old sent inappropriate sexual text messages to three teens when he worked at an after school program at Plantation Middle School.

Miller faces 10 years to life in prison.

