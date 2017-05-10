Former advisor denies convincing Trump to fire FBI director

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - President Donald Trump’s former campaign advisor is in the spotlight after reports that he influenced the president to fire FBI Director James Comey.

South Florida resident and former Trump advisor Roger Stone is no stranger to controversy, and after Trump fired Comey on Tuesday, many reports said that Stone was behind the firing.

Trump even Tweeted to deny that Stone influenced his bombshell decision.

7News spoke with Stone at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport as he made his way to several national interviews.

“No one talks Donald Trump into anything,” Stone said. “That said, I think he has made the right move.”

There are multiple reports that Stone told Trump to fire Comey as recently as last week, and many mention Stone’s possible connection to the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the election.

“I’m not going to characterize the last time I spoke to the president. He certainly knows my views on Comey,” Stone said. “I’m not going to take credit for convincing the president to fire Comey. That would be false.”

He carefully chose his words when speaking with 7News, but Trump was blunt in this tweet that reads, “The Roger Stone report on CNN is false – Fake News. Have not spoken to Roger in a long time — had nothing to do with my decision.”

“I never claimed that I persuaded the president to fire Mr. Comey, but I support 100 percent his action,” Stone said.

Stone said Comey became too politicized and enjoyed being the center of attention.

Stone himself never shied away from the spotlight. He advised President Richard Nixon and was even labeled a political dirty trickster.

The Fort Lauderdale resident now once again at the center of a presidential controversy. “You know what, the only thing worse than being talked about, is not being talked about,” he said.

Stone also said that he received a letter from the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday that asked for documents related to the Russian investigation. Stone repeatedly denied colluding with Russia and said he has nothing to hide.

