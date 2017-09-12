How to apply for FEMA assistance

Anyone can apply for FEMA disaster assistance but Miami-Dade and Monroe counties have already been approved. Other counties are expected to be added to the list of approved counties in the coming days.

To apply log on to disasterassistance.gov or call FEMA at 1-800-621-FEMA (3362)

You will need to provide the following information:

Social Security Number

Insurance Information (homeowners, renters, flood, automobile or mobile home i.e.)

Damage Information (such as flood or hurricane) and the type of dwelling (such as home, condo, car, truck)

Financial Information (Total annual household income)

Contact Information

Direct Deposit Information (Bank name, routing number, account number)

If you are looking for assistance to help your business or community recover click here for a list of government programs and grants.

