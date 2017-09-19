Florida women thank linemen working to restore power by offering to do their laundry

(WSVN) - After millions in Florida lost power due to Hurricane Irma, utility workers from across the country responded, working around the clock to restore service to residents.

Now one group’s act of kindness to repay them for their hard work is going viral.

Jennifer Taylor Koukos posted a picture on Facebook, showing a long line of women in the central Florida town of Sebring.

“See this line?” Koukos wrote. “All these ladies waited in line tonight to take loads of linemen’s laundry home.”

She said the group of over two dozen women gathered to help out linemen who have been working non-stop for the past two weeks to restore power to their neighborhoods.

“One lineman asked me what those ladies were standing in line for,” Koukos continued. “When I told him they were waiting to be given laundry, with a look of sheer disbelief he said, ‘You gotta be kidding me.’

Koukos said it was a “great night,” ending her post with #FloridaStrong. Her post has been shared over 21,000 times since Saturday.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.