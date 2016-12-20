Florida Panthers host outdoor ice skating rink in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - If our record temperatures this week are making you wish for a cooler way to celebrate the holidays, then you’re in luck.

The Florida Panthers are hosting the “Panthers in the Park” ice skating rink in Downtown Fort Lauderdale, allowing South Floridians to ice skate even with temperatures in the 80s.

The rink opened Nov. 29 and will be set up at Huizenga Plaza on Las Olas and Andrews avenues until Jan. 8.

Guests can walk through a holiday light display and purchase desserts from Hoffman’s Chocolates. The charge for a 90-minute skating session is $13 and includes skate rentals.

For more information, visit the Panthers website.

