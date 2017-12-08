Florida panther sneaks up on man hunting deer in nature preserve

BIG CYPRESS, Fla. (WSVN) — A hunter caught a rare sight when a panther strolled past him while he was trying to hunt deer.

According to Fox 13, Fred Lehman was clad in camouflage while waiting for a potential target when a Florida panther strolled by, not seeming to notice his presence.

Lehman pulled out his phone to record the feline, who then picked up on his movements, looked at him and then ran away.

Lehman estimated that the panther was about 4 feet long from head to the base of its tail, and said it was only three yards away.

